Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.33. 621,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 665,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,807,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 950,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

