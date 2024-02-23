Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

