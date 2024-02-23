Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

