Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

