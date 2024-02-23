Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

