Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.33 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

