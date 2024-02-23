Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hilltop by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

