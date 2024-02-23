Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,104 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $1,899,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $381,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 6.5 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

