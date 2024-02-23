Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 241 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 173,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.