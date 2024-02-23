Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 510 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $15,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,156,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $12,302,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

