Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 13th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

