Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 13th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.
About Thai Union Group Public
