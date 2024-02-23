The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.50. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.