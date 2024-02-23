The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $518,080.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

