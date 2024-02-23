The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $84.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.