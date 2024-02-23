The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $17.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -312.95 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

