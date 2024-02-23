The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 2nd

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $94.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

