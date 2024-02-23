The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

