The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LSXMK opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Liberty SiriusXM Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.