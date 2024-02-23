The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LSXMK opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 210,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.