The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.