Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,912 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
