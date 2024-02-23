Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,912 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Get Itron alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRI

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.