Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Inc Co (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 88,900 shares.
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
About Tianyin Pharmaceutical
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tianyin Pharmaceutical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.