TJX Companies’ (TJX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $105.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

