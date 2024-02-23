Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 509.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $111.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

