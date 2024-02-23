Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$1,089,675.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00.
Toromont Industries stock opened at C$126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$126.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
