TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a current ratio of 158.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

