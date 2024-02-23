Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,792,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,772,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

