Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

