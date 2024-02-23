Trifast (LON:TRI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Trifast Stock Performance
Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,580.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.36. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
