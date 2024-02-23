Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $826,332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,290,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

