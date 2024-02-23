Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.30.

TCOM stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

