Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 564.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

