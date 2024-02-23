Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TRFPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
TRFPF stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
