Truist Financial Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

