Truist Financial Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

