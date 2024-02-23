Truist Financial Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.28.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $133.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

