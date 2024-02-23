Truist Financial Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.95.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

