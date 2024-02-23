TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.15. TSR shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 7,531 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TSR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get TSR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSR

TSR Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TSR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.