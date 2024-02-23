TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.25

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.25 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.83). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 90,830 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTG
TT Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.