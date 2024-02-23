TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.25

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.25 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.83). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 90,830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTG

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

TT Electronics Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.03 million, a PE ratio of -4,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.