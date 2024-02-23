TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of TTM Technologies worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTMI opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

