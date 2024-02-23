Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $434.00 at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

NYSE:TYL opened at $436.60 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.