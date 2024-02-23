U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

