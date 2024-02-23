U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.02.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
