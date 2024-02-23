UBS Group AG Acquires 161,746 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

