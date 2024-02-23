UBS Group AG Acquires 560 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $181.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.