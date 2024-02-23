UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,391,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,925 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

