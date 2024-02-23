UBS Group AG Buys 123,201 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,224,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,737,604.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,809,737 shares of company stock valued at $61,810,775 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.99 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

