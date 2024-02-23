UBS Group AG Has $10.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $969.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

