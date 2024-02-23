UBS Group AG Has $11.43 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares in the company, valued at $166,833,652.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

