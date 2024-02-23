UBS Group AG Has $11.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 810,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $37.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

