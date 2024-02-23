UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of PVH worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PVH by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in PVH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

