UBS Group AG Sells 122,889 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Trading Up 1.8 %

TRMB opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.